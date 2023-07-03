CORBIN — The South Laurel 10U All-Stars kept their season alive by handing Williamsburg a 10-3 loss during Monday’s West District Tournament loser’s bracket semifinals.
South Laurel fell behind, 2-0, in the first inning before tying the game at two apiece in the second inning. Todd Purvis’ squad put the game away with six runs in the third inning before adding two insurance runs in the sixth inning.
Ryder Dewees led South Laurel with three runs scored while Colton Hoskins scored twice.
Izayah Patterson, Tanner Purvis, Malakai French, Easton Cox, and Hudson Lewis each scored one time apiece.
Daniel Ballew, Cole Kysar, and Easton Bowling each scored a run apiece for Williamsburg.
