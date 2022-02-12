WILLIAMSBURG —The Lynn Camp Wildcats are putting together a nice stretch to wrap up the regular season, picking up another region win on Friday, in a 62-52 victory on the road at Whitley County.
The Wildcats have now won eight of their last 10 games, and are now 8-4 against 13th Region opponents. It also came against a hot Whitley County team who had defeated the likes of Mercer County, South Laurel, and Williamsburg in the past two weeks.
Lynn Camp Coach Rodney Clarke said he was happy with his team’s win, especially in a tough environment on the road against the Colonels.
“It’s a tough place to play. Whitley County is playing tough right now after getting two big district wins at home,” said Clarke. “Our defense was the key tonight, holding them six points under their average and dominating the glass.
While the duo of Gavin Allen and Micah Engle are the usual leaders for the Wildcats, Lynn Camp had another breakout player on Friday. Forward Duane Sparks had a huge night in the win, scoring 20 points and pulling down eight rebounds.
Engle still got his usual, scoring 23 points, and it was a quiet night for Allen who finished with eight. Maison Prater also came up huge for the Wildcats, scoring 11.
Whitley County struggled on the offensive end in the loss. Lynn camp came out strong in the first quarter. Sparks and Engle each knocked down three-point shots, as the Wildcats took a 16-7 lead after one. Sparks added two more three-pointers in the second quarter helping extend Lynn Camp’s lead to 26-22 at the half.
The Colonels showed signs of life to open the second half. Five different Whitley County players found the scoring column in the third quarter. Ethan Keene knocked down a pair of threes and Jamie Fuson added another one, as Whitley County cut the lead to 41-39 entering the fourth quarter.
The trio of Engle, Sparks, and Allen proved to be too much for the Colonels when the game was on the line. Engle scored nine, Sparks scored seven, and Allen added four in the game’s final minutes, leading Lynn Camp to the 62-52 road win.
With the win, the Wildcats improved to 17-8 on the season. They will take on Williamsburg today at Lynn Camp. Whitley County will play Leslie County at home on Monday.
Lynn Camp 62, Whitley County 52
Lynn Camp 16 10 15 21 62
Whitley County 7 15 17 13 52
Lynn Camp (62) — Engle 23, Sparks 20, Prater 11, Allen 8.
Whitley County (52) — Mahan 16, Reynolds 13, Downs 7, Keene 6, Fuson 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.