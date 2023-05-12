New nuclear units at Georgia Power’s Plant Vogtle, about 30 miles southeast of Augusta, are at last nearing completion after years of delays and billions of dollars in cost overruns. Per Georgia Power they will be the first new nuclear units built in the U.S. in the past three decades. (The Tennessee Valley Authority brought a new reactor online in 2016, which, at the time, was the first new nuclear generation in 20 years, but that facility, Watts Bar Unit 2, was originally launched in 1972 before work was suspended in 1985).
The vast majority of the United States’ 92 existing nuclear power reactors were built in the 1970s and 1980s, after which new construction fell off sharply. Why did that happen?
John Wagner, a nuclear engineer who is now the director of the Idaho National Laboratory, says the Three Mile Island partial meltdown in 1979 was a factor, but not in the way most people might think. No one was hurt in the incident and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, after numerous studies and sampling by other agencies and independent organizations, concluded that the “small radioactive releases had no detectable health effects on plant workers or the public.” But after the accident, Wagner said, the industry coalesced on a series of new safety protocols not just for new reactors but those already under construction.
“Was it a killer by itself? No. But it added cost,” he said.
Coupled with inflated power demand projections that didn’t materialize and interest rates climbing above 10% in the early 1980s, it was enough to put the brakes on new nuclear power plant construction, Wagner said.
“It pretty much just killed everything,” Wagner said. With it went supply chains and construction expertise that made it tough for the few projects that did go forward in later years to come in on time and on budget.
“We lost all our muscle memory, all our experience building these systems,” he said.
Wagner acknowledged that nuclear power has a safety problem in the public perception, even though data suggests it’s one of the safest forms of power generation in terms of deaths from accidents and pollution. With the ongoing failure of the federal government to find a permanent repository for the nation’s nuclear waste, spent fuel will continue to be managed safely onsite at nuclear power plants, like it has for decades, he added.
“People are concerned about it. We absolutely can manage it safely,” he said. “We’ve been managing it safely and securely.”
