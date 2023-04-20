WILLIAMSBURG — Whitley County Fiscal Court met Tuesday in their regular scheduled meeting for April.
Tyler Jones from BOZ Engineering presented to the Fiscal Court a map of the fairground property to promote it as a vital resource the community can use.
“I did this to really promote the chief resource this county has that not everyone knows about it. It has immense potential and these materials will help us promote that,” Jones said.
The Fiscal Court approved resolution 2023-06 for a House Bill 1 County Clerk Election Equipment Grant that would provide funding for extra equipment for an additional voting center for Whitey County.
“I feel like we are very fortunate to have gotten the grant,” County Clerk Carolyn Willis said. “Especially in the next year’s presidential election, we might need another voting center. This grant can fund that extra voting center in Corbin there on 5th Street at the school.”
This would make a total of nine voting centers in Whitley County.
The Old Post Office Roof Repair project had one bid and will soon begin.
The sheriff’s department will soon have new vehicles that are being funded by ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
The county got some bad news in that the state will no longer approve the Whitley County Detention Center’s boilers in inspections — forcing the jail to replace them.
However, it will take some time due to the large boiler that currently is in the jail being the original boiler that likely was placed before the building was constructed nearly 22 years ago. It will be taken apart in pieces and replaced with three smaller boilers which will provide backup if one goes down.
“This one will be much more modern and much more efficient,” Jailer Jason Wilson said.
The Fiscal Court approved a bid for the Croley Bend guard rail.
“This is a project we have been talking about for a long time,” Judge-Executive Pat White said. “I know the residents will be glad to see this happen.”
Sheriff Bill Elliotte gave an update on the past month’s work in his department.
Deputies serviced 1,013 calls, served 165 citations, opened 34 cases, responded to 31 collisions and process served 146 legal documents.
Additionally, the department is updating their policy and procedure manual.
“What was here before was very little; I would expect by the end of the year we could have this complete,” Sheriff Elliotte said.
The department is evaluating Kentucky State Police manuals and adapting theirs to also fit the needs of the local department while viewing other smaller departments.
Judge White announced the new addition of the drug dog being used with the Sheriff’s office.
Jailer Wilson gave his update on the jail, including the new body scanner to be installed this week.
The jail has been having church services four days a week that have about 10 in regular attendance.
“I hope this will improve the atmosphere and help everyone’s temper. I think this is working,” Jailer Wilson said. “I have gotten a lot of compliments from the inmates.”
They also have been providing training in anger management and GED classes as well as a program for inmates to help clean up trash on the roads and local cemeteries.
“I think the body scanner is a significant improvement to our facility that will help improve contraband in the facility,” Judge White said at the report’s conclusion. “It sounds like you are really cleaning the facility up and that is something we all can be proud of.”
White also mentioned the importance of officials of the community working together and commended the Jailer and Sheriff’s Department working together.
“I think if our elected officials work together, we can make significant strides to improve our community,” Judge White said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.