Whitley County's Kaden Johnson signed a letter of intent to further her academic and cheerleading careers at the University of the Cumberlands. While in college, Johnson plans to pursue a degree in nursing. | Photos by John Crisologo
Whitley County's Kaden Johnson signs with University of the Cumberlands
