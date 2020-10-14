The Whitley County Health Department reported the following Wednesday:
"Those who ordered food from the Domino's at 937 N Hwy 25W in Williamsburg, Kentucky, between 5 pm and midnight on Sunday, October 11, 2020, or Monday, October 12, 2020, may have been exposed to COVID-19. This notice applies to both pick-up and delivery. Individuals who believe they may be at risk as a result of potential exposure to COVID-19 should self-quarantine and stay home. Those who feel ill should get tested for COVID-19 and consult their healthcare provider. If this notice applies to you and you have additional questions, you may call the Whitley County Health Department at 606-549-3380."
