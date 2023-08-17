TRI-COUNTY — KFF Health News created a webpage with links to what communities in each state can expect to receive as part of opioid settlements. 

The information is divided into payments from distributors and payments from a separate agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals. 

The numbers currently available for local communities are as follows: 

Corbin

Distributors Payment 1 — $18,980.55

Distributors Payment 2 — $19,947.64

Distributors Payment 3 — $14,913.35

Janssen Total — $62,315.80

Knox County 

Distributors Payment 1 — $57,755.66

Distributors Payment 2 — $60,719.40

Distributors Payment 3 — $45,395.33

Janssen Total — $246,708.22

Barbourville

Distributors Payment 1 — $5,553.05

Distributors Payment 2 — $5,835.99

Distributors Payment 3 — $0

No Janssen Payment

Laurel County 

Distributors Payment 1 — $70,057.52

Distributors Payment 2 — $73,627.04

Distributors Payment 3 — $55,045.40

Janssen Total — $282,054.79

London

Distributors Payment 1 — $14,911.41

Distributors Payment 2 — $15,671.17

Distributors Payment 3 — $11,716.15

Janssen Total — $60,034.02

Whitley County

Distributors Payment 1 — $120,067.36

Distributors Payment 2 — $126,184.94

Distributors Payment 3 — $94,338.99

Janssen Total — $483,396.68

Williamsburg 

Distributors Payment 1 — $19,090.76

Distributors Payment 2 — $20,063.45

Distributors Payment 3 — $11,249.95

No Janssen Payment.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you