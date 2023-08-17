TRI-COUNTY — KFF Health News created a webpage with links to what communities in each state can expect to receive as part of opioid settlements.
The information is divided into payments from distributors and payments from a separate agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals.
The numbers currently available for local communities are as follows:
Corbin
Distributors Payment 1 — $18,980.55
Distributors Payment 2 — $19,947.64
Distributors Payment 3 — $14,913.35
Janssen Total — $62,315.80
Knox County
Distributors Payment 1 — $57,755.66
Distributors Payment 2 — $60,719.40
Distributors Payment 3 — $45,395.33
Janssen Total — $246,708.22
Barbourville
Distributors Payment 1 — $5,553.05
Distributors Payment 2 — $5,835.99
Distributors Payment 3 — $0
No Janssen Payment
Laurel County
Distributors Payment 1 — $70,057.52
Distributors Payment 2 — $73,627.04
Distributors Payment 3 — $55,045.40
Janssen Total — $282,054.79
London
Distributors Payment 1 — $14,911.41
Distributors Payment 2 — $15,671.17
Distributors Payment 3 — $11,716.15
Janssen Total — $60,034.02
Whitley County
Distributors Payment 1 — $120,067.36
Distributors Payment 2 — $126,184.94
Distributors Payment 3 — $94,338.99
Janssen Total — $483,396.68
Williamsburg
Distributors Payment 1 — $19,090.76
Distributors Payment 2 — $20,063.45
Distributors Payment 3 — $11,249.95
No Janssen Payment.
