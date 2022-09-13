Bone Thugs

Bone Thugs-n-Harmony on stage at The Corbin Arena. 

 Mara Miller | Staff Writer

The Corbin Arena was packed last Saturday for West Fest. Rock and Roll Hall of Fame rapper and actor Ice Cube headlined the concert with help from hip-hop favorites Cypress Hill and Bone Thugs-n-Harmony. ABOVE: Bone Thugs-n-Harmony on stage at The Corbin Arena. | PHOTO BY MARA MILLER

