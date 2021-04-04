Weekend Wrap-up
Softball
Lynn Camp 7, Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 6
Cumberland Gap, Tenn. 11, Lynn Camp 0
The Lady Wildcats were coming off a huge win over regional foe Whitley County and had high hopes of continuing their winning ways when they hosted Cumberland Gap, Tenn. in a doubleheader.
Unfortunately, Lynn Camp managed to go 1-1 by picking up a slim 7-6 victory before falling 11-0.
The Lady Wildcats’ Record now stands at 3-1.
Bullitt East 17, Whitley County 4
The Lady Colonels jumped out to a 4-3 lead in the first inning before seeing Bullitt East use a three-run third inning to reclaim a 6-4 advantage.
The Lady Chargers put the game away with five runs in the fourth and sixth innings.
Jaycie Monhollen led Whitley County (1-3) with a home run and three RBI in the loss.
Baseball
Powell, Tenn. 7, Corbin 0
Cody Philpot’s Redhounds (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season on Saturday, dropping a 7-0 decision to Powell, Tenn.
Corbin fell behind 4-0 in the first inning while Powell, Tenn. put the game away with a three-run fifth inning.
The Redhounds only managed two hits (Peyton Addison and Jeremiah Gilbert) during the game.
Somerset 12, Whitley County 4
Whitley County 12, GRC 6
The Colonels suffered a 12-4 setback to the Briar Jumpers on Friday before improving to 3-1 with an impressive 12-6 victory over George Rogers Clark on Saturday.
Whitley County allowed four runs in the top of the first inning to Somerset before scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning to make the score, 4-3.
The Briar Jumpers took control of the game by scoring four runs in the second inning while adding three more runs in the third inning.
Mason Croley led the Colonels with two hits and two runs scored while Sam Harp and Matthew Wright each finished with a single and an RBI apiece.
Whitley County put together an impressive come-from-behind win during Saturday’s 12-6 victory over the Cardinals.
The Colonels trailed 5-2 entering the fifth inning before they rallied and used a two-run seventh inning to force extra innings. Jeremy Shope’s squad put the game away with a six-run seventh inning.
Caden Petrey finished with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in the win while Bryce Anderson had a hit, two RBI and three runs scored. Sam Harp also finished with a hit and two RBI while Luke Stanfill scored once, and finished with a hit and an RBI.
Knox Central 19, Williamsburg 3
The Yellow Jackets fell to 1-2 after dropping a 19-3 decision to Knox Central. Williamsburg has hopes of getting on track Monday during opening-round play of the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Tournament. The Yellow Jackets will be facing off against Middlesboro.
