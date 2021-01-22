CORBIN — Rodney Clarke’s Lynn Camp Wildcats captures its second win in a row with a 57-23 victory over Red Bird.
The Wildcats (3-2) scored early and often during Friday’s game as Micah Engle led the way with 19 points while Gavin Allen added 13 points and Luke Ledington finished with 10 points.
Lynn Camp led 25-7 after the first quarter with Engle scoring 10 points during the period while Spencer Gilbert and Ledington each added five points apiece.
The Wildcat advantage grew to 34-9 at halftime as Allen added five points during the second quarter. Lynn Camp our the game away in the third quarter, outscoring the Cardinals, 21-4, behind Engle’s seven points. Allen added six points while Ledington scored five points to increase the Wildcats’ lead to a commanding, 55-13, advantage.
