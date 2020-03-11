LONDON — The trial for two men accused of torturing and causing the death of a stray dog in late July was rescheduled for a May jury trial.
Noah Blevins, 18, of Blanton Subdivision, and 20-year-old Toby Glen Harrison, of Chapel Road, both in London, appeared for a final pretrial hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on Monday morning on charges of torture of a dog, second-degree cruelty to animals and third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
But attorneys David Hoskins and Conrad Cessna, representing Harrison and Blevins respectively, requested that the trial set for March 18 be delayed through several motions filed last week.
The first motion stated that a recent newspaper article detailing Blevins and another participant in the dog abuse case could prejudice a jury panel and asked that the trial — set for March 18 — be postponed. Hoskins said the article that involved Blevins and David Griffith in a recent accident also made reference to their involvement in the dog abuse.
That opened the discussion for other motions filed. In one of those Hoskins asked for access to the district court file pertaining to a fourth person involved in the case and the plea agreement from that case. Cessna interjected that he had access to that file.
Hoskins also filed a motion that the video of the dog abuse be given to the defense. Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Harold Dyche said the prosecution did not have that video, at which time Cessna said the video had been posted on numerous social media outlets.
"The video shows a juvenile committing an act that my client is charged with," Hoskins told Circuit Judge Greg Lay.
Lay upheld the rescheduling of the trial after the prosecution attorneys said they agreed with the motion that the newspaper article had potential to prejudice the jury panel. The trial date is now set for May 13. Final pretrial conference, in which Blevins and Harrison could enter a plea agreement, is set for April 30.
Lay also sustained the motion for the defense attorneys to have access to the video, with a note on the court docket that the video would be provided by law enforcement investigating the case.
The court also heard from the defense attorneys regarding the Feb. 16 accident in which Blevins was involved. Griffith, Blevins and a juvenile female crashed into a tree on that date and the press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office stated that alcohol was suspected in the crash. Both the defense and prosecution attorneys said that the lab tests from the crash had not been completed and that no charges have been filed against either Griffith or Blevins from that case. Blevins, who is on bond from the indictment, had been tested for drugs prior to Monday's hearing and tested negative. That set up Lay's ruling that his bond would not be affected since no charges have been filed in that case. Bond conditions routinely state that no further violations can occur or bond could be revoked or amended.
Blevins, Harrison, Griffith and a juvenile were all charged with abusing a dog on July 31. A post on social media of a person hitting a dog and knocking it to the ground soon spread throughout the county, with the Laurel Sheriff's Office investigating the incident. Griffith pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor last month, for supplying alcohol to underage teens. He was given a 90-day jail sentence, which was conditionally discharged.
Blevins and Harrison were indicted as the persons who abused and caused the death of the animal. They remain free on bond until their court date.
Juvenile records are not public and the results of the charges against the 17-year-old involved in the incident are not known.
