Whitley County Sheriff’s Department on Friday had a toddler remind the residents of a home the importance of being honest.
As an investigation took place after serving a warrant to search a Williamsburg home, the adults in the residence refused to reveal if the fugitive they were looking for was in the home.
According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:
“A very brave and honest toddler stood up, put his hands on his hips and stated, “It is good to be honest. We shouldn’t lie. She is inside the room next to the bathroom.”
The deputies looking for the fugitive, who had multiple outstanding warrants, found the woman in the exact location of the home that the toddler directed them toward.
Tina Hicks, 45, of Williamsburg, was served with two outstanding Whitley Circuit indictment warrants that included possession of meth and drug paraphernalia among four other outstanding district court warrants.
The toddler was visiting family.
According to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department:
“He was healthy, intelligent and in no way appeared to be abused. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time. If deputies thought he was a potential victim of repercussions, it would have been dealt with.”
Deputy Brentley Patrick praised the young child for his integrity and service to the community.
Deputy Patrick and Deputy Jarret Carr had assistance from Williamsburg Police Department and Kentucky State Police at the residence.
