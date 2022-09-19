Today is the 263rd day of 2022 and the 92nd day of summer.
TODAY’S HISTORY: In 1873, the New York Stock Exchange closed because of the Panic of 1873.
In 1881, Chester Arthur was sworn in as president, one day after the death of James Garfield.
In 1977, the Socialist Republic of Vietnam was admitted to the United Nations.
In 1984, a suicide bombing killed 23, including two Americans, at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon.
In 2001, President George W. Bush declared a “war on terror” before a joint session of Congress.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS: Upton Sinclair (1878-1968), author/social reformer; Leo Strauss (1899-1973), philosopher; Arnold Jacob “Red” Auerbach (1917-2006), basketball coach/executive; Anne Meara (1929-2015), actress/comedian; Sophia Loren (1934-), actress; George R.R. Martin (1948-), author; Guy Lafleur (1951-2022), hockey player; Gary Cole (1956-), actor; Moon Bloodgood (1975-), actress; Jon Bernthal (1976-), actor; Aldis Hodge (1986-), actor; Khabib Nurmagomedov (1988-), mixed martial artist.
TODAY’S FACT: The first Cannes Film Festival, set in the resort city of Cannes on the French Riviera, began on this day in 1946.
TODAY’S SPORTS: In 2013, Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees hit the 24th grand slam of his career, breaking the major league record held by Lou Gehrig since 1938. Rodriguez retired in 2016 with 25 career grand slams.
TODAY’S QUOTE: “There is one kind of prison where the man is behind bars, and everything that he desires is outside; and there is another kind where the things are behind the bars, and the man is outside.” — Upton Sinclair, “The Jungle”
TODAY’S NUMBER: 9 — NBA championship titles Red Auerbach won as head coach of the Boston Celtics, eight of which were consecutive (1959-1966).
TODAY’S MOON: Between last quarter moon (Sept. 17) and new moon (Sept. 25).
