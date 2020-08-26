THE PREACHER'S DAUGHTER: This empty classroom  

I walked down the dark empty hallways of my new elementary school just shy of 6 p.m. on Monday evening. Normally staff would’ve tidied up bulletin boards and rearranged desks throughout the day, anxiously awaiting the arrival of new students. This Monday was different.
As a brand new teacher, I have spent the past weeks preparing, cramming, to be transparent — praying. Embarking on my career virtually will be different but I’m grateful for this season.
I propped a chrome book up today on a milk crate and practiced teaching to an empty screen, in an empty classroom. At first I was overwhelmingly sad, after I sat down and cried, and then I got back up and started another project. The getting back up, that stands for something.
Whether you’ve taught for two months or 22 years, all of us are overwhelmed and a bit apprehensive. What if we fail? But — what if we don’t? There’s nothing else I’ve ever wanted to do. This is it for me. This is everything. This is what drives me crazy, and elates my heart all the same.
This fall returning to school is difficult. It’s not ideal. It’s exhausting. Parents, students, and teachers alike are stretched beyond their limits. Frustrations are high, emotions are strong, and uncertainty is real.
None of us feel like we know much of anything, but the truth is we know just enough. This empty classroom will be full of students again in due time. This empty classroom is why we all keep showing up. This empty classroom is all or nothing and everything in between.
I will get up Wednesday morning and drink two cups of black coffee. Shortly after I’ll arrive at my elementary and prepare for the day. I will look out across this empty classroom and picture faces, friends, and listen for nonexistent laughter. I will find all three shortly after just beyond my computer screen. This classroom may be empty, but this heart, is full.
Love and prayers fellow educators, students, families, and friends!
