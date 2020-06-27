I love to listen to old hymns. I joke sometimes that I'm internally around 73 years old give or take. I like dated things. I like discontinued things. I like nostalgic things. I like anything that's weathered. I just prefer it if it's almost worn out.
My dad shared a song a few weeks back from his kitchen that captured my emotions and made me reflect on how much I have to "gain" and how I can't lose." I'll explain.
Most 35-year-olds aren't familiar with Dottie Rambo, and most honestly don't care. I've been blessed to be familiar with her music most of my life. A gifted singer and song writer, these are her lyrics about gaining and losing:
"TOO MANY MILES BEHIND ME,
TOO MANY TRIALS ARE THROUGH,
TOO MANY TEARS HELP ME TO REMEMBER,
THERE'S TOO MUCH TO GAIN TO LOSE,
TOO MANY SUNSETS LIE BEHIND THE MOUNTAIN,
AND TOO MANY RIVERS MY FEET HAVE WALKED THROUGH,
TOO MANY TREASURES ARE WAITING OVER YONDER,
THERE'S TOO MUCH TO GAIN TO LOSE."
I think it's easy to get caught up in the magnitude of what we gain materialistically, when in actuality none of those weighted gains matter. It's what lies ahead of us that has value, that's what we can lose.
Hopefully that is much more clear than mud? I'll try a different angle just in case.
Investing in our livelihood hood in trivial things holds no merit. Read that again. Now let it marinate. Stew on it.
There's much more to gain beyond homes, automobiles, property, and stature. For starters there's peace of mind, joy, love, tolerance, and happiness. In all of our affairs should we focus more on what lies ahead, beyond this world, while helping better the lives of those around us. That's pretty much it, yep, that's my heart.
There's too much to gain to lose.
Be kind.
Do good.
Seek to make peace.
Invest in realms far beyond this one.
You can't lose if you're winning.
This is me, coming to you as a friend, not a columnist. Stop dwelling on what you have to gain in body, and look inward instead.
Check your heart, grow your mindset, love humans, and stop gathering up treasures that eventually tarnish.
There's too much to gain to lose.
Dottie might have been on to something.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.