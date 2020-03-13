LAUREL COUNTY -- Many store shelves containing hand sanitizers and disinfecting wipes are now empty sections as the public reacts to the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) into the United States.
But simple acts such as frequent hand washing with soap and water remains the best means to combat contracting this new infection, according to health officials.
Mark Hensley, director of the Laurel County Health Department, said there have not been any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 as of March 11 in Laurel County, although Gov. Andy Beshear has said that there are eight cases in Kentucky as of press time Thursday.
The spread of the virus has the public concerned, and health and government officials are working hard to convey information to the public on how to avoid becoming sick.
"There are many unknowns with COVID-19," Hensley said. "It's a new disease and we currently don't have a vaccine for it. At this time there is not a fully developed vaccine to fend off this form of coronavirus."
Hensley said the best way to ward off the new virus is to wash hands in soap and water for 20 seconds, and to wash hands often. In situations where handwashing is not possible, people should use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol.
"Wash hands repeatedly, and make sure you are washing correctly. You should wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds, and wash often. Avoid touching your mouth, nose and eyes prior to washing hands as these areas serve as entry points," Hensley warned.
Keeping a safe distance from others is another means to avoid contracting the virus. Hensley said the Laurel County Health Department is following all recommendations from the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and has currently instituted precautions for visitors there.
"In our lobby we have moved all seating to six feet apart and we have hand sanitizer at all stations," he said. "We have disinfected and sanitized our areas according to the CDC recommendations, and all businesses are encouraged to do that - wipe down the door handles, light switches and other areas."
Hensley said his health inspectors have been encouraged to share information on how to stop the spread of the coronavirus to local businesses, especially those considered as retail food stations.
"We are following the FDA Code (Food and Drug Administration) recommendations and I've told all our inspectors to ramp up sanitary information for all those businesses that handle food - grocery stores, delis and retail food markets," he explained. "We are also encouraging more handwashing at retail food stores and school cafeterias by wiping down counter tops and door handles."
For those considered most vulnerable to the coronavirus - persons over age 60 and/or those who have chronic health conditions -- staying out of the public is another means to avoid contracting the virus
"People over 60 who have diabetes, heart, lung and kidney diseases should avoid being in large crowds of people," he added. "For those with underlying conditions who need groceries or medications, have a friend or family member pick those necessary items up avoiding the risk of exposure to the virus."
While Hensley said the spread of the virus is definitely a concern, he warned people not to panic.
"Just adhere to the recommendations of the CDC and the Kentucky Department of Public Health," he said. "We're trying to keep people informed. It's easy to panic and there is definitely a reason for concern but we are ready to respond in the event that we receive notification of a confirmed COVID-19 case in Laurel County."
