CORBIN — When it mattered most, Whitley County got the job done.
Jeremy Shope’s Colonels captured their second 13th Region championship in three years, dethroning defending region champion Corbin, 7-1, on Thursday.
The two teams met five times during the season with the Colonels (35-4) coming away with four wins over the Redhounds (26-10).
If Whitley County had any doubt that it could beat Corbin after losing, 7-2, to the Redhounds during last week’s 50th District title game, the Colonels quickly erased that by scoring four runs in the first inning and never looking back.
Whitley County senior Grant Zehr turned in one of his best efforts of his career, allowing only one hit, and one earned run through five innings of work before putting an end to the Redhounds’ nine-game win streak. Corbin scored in double figures five times during the run while averaging more than 10 runs per game.
“We were never worried,” Shope confirmed after his team lost last week to Corbin. “We just went back to work to be ready for the challenge.
“This is a special group of young men who represent our school and community in such a positive way,” he added. “We demand hard work and excellence. They do an awesome job of displaying that. None of us were ready for the season to be over. Our kids love each other and love playing the game of baseball. Thirty-five wins and a regional championship is pretty darn good. Just so happy for our guys. Now it’s time to go get ready for the Sweet 16.”
Zehr got his game going in the top of the first inning with a run-scoring single that scored Bryce Anderson, who led the game off with a triple. Zehr, and Tyler Rose both scored on a double by Mason Croley while Matthew Wright’s double gave the Colonels a 4-0 advantage.
Corbin cut its deficit to 4-1 in the bottom of the first after a run-scoring ground out by Jacob Baker that scored Walker Landrum.
A groundout by Sam Harp in the top of the fifth inning scored Shane Parker, who reached base on a bunt, giving Whitley County a 5-1 edge.
Matthew Wright scored on an error in the sixth inning to make the score, 6-1, while Croley’s run-scoring single in the seventh inning scored Rose to push the Colonels’ lead to 7-1.
Zehr pitched a complete game, and allowed only two hits, and one earned run while striking three batters.
Croley led the way with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Matthew Wright, and Zehr finished with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored apiece. Sam Harp had a hit, and RBI while Anderson finished with a triple, and a run scored. Parker had a bunt single, and scored once while RJ Osborne finished with a hit.
“Our guys were ready,” Shope said. “(Bradric) Helton is a very good pitcher. We knew we would have to hit it early. So happy for Grant (Zehr). He wanted the ball tonight. He has been good for us. He really pitched well and we played great defense behind him.
“We were a lot better at the plate this go around,” he added. “We had better at bats today. We are starting to get our bats back at the right time. It is always special to win a region title. We play in a tough district and a tough region. Playing in a tough district prepares you for the region tournament. I’m so happy for our guys and our program. It’s special in a lot of ways. Our school and community have been a huge support. Honored and blessed to do it for all of them.”
Bradric Helton took the loss for Corbin, pitching six innings while allowing eight hits, and six earned runs while striking out eight batters. Ethan Abner pitched an inning, allowing two hits, and one earned run.
Walker Landrum, and Cameron Combs had the Redhounds’ lone hits while Walker also scored, a run, and Jacob Baker drove in a run.
