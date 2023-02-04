WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg and Lynn Camp hooked up in an old-fashioned shootout with the Yellow Jackets coming away with an 89-82 win on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets recorded back-to-back wins for the first time since the end of December while improving to 12-10.
The Wildcats entered the game with hopes of winning consecutive games for the first time this season. The loss dropped Rodney Clarke’s squad to 5-17.
“Tonight was a really good atmosphere for both teams,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “It was a back and forth game all night. We threw some punches early, but Lynn Camp would not go away. I’m proud of how our guys kept their composure and closed the game.”
Andrew Smith led the Yellow Jackets with 27 points while Jerrod Roark followed with 23 points. Henry Bowling added 17 points in the win while Cooper Prewitt finished with 10 points.
“I thought our guys played with a lot of energy right from the tip,” Hibbard said. “We gave up some points, but we contested most of their shots. We have to bring that same energy tomorrow.”
Lynn Camp hung tough throughout but just couldn’t get over the hump. The Wildcats were led by Micah Engle’s 50-point scoring effort.
“I felt like our effort and intensity was there tonight,” Lynn Camp coach Rodney Clark said. “We are making some progress in some areas but tonight they had eight offensive rebounds and 13 points off of those — that's the ball game. I'm confident we will keep making strides in the right direction.”
Williamsburg will be back in action Saturday, traveling to Owsley County to face off against Bell County at 6 p.m. The Wildcats will host Perry County Central Saturday at 4 p.m.
