Williamsburg went on the road Friday night and cruised to a 42-6 win over Lynn Camp.
Starting things off, Hunter Thomas scored on a one-yard run to give the Yellow Jackets an early 8-0 lead.
About four minutes later, Thomas scored again on an 18-yard run to make the score 15-0 Williamsburg.
Then in the closing minutes of the first quarter, Sydney Bowen connected with Nate Goodin on a 24-yard touchdown pass to give the Jackets a 22-0 cushion.
In the second quarter, a nine-yard touchdown run by Peyton Tye gave Williamsburg a commanding 29-0 lead.
Minutes later, Bowen found Goodin again on a 43-yard touchdown pass to put the Yellow Jackets in cruise control, 36-0.
In the third quarter, the Williamsburg defense got in on the scoring and returned a fumble 58 yards for a touchdown to put Williamsburg up 42-0.
Then in the fourth quarter, the Wildcats finally got on the board when Peyton Wilson threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Jason Lowe to make the final score of 42-6.
With the win, Williamsburg improves to 6-2 on the year. Next week they will wrap up the regular season at home against Perry County Central.
Lynn Camp falls to 2-7 and will try to finish the regular season on a high note next week when they pay a visit to McCreary Central.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.