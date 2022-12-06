Anthony Hibbard’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are running and gunning while having fun so far this season.
After putting up 93 and 98 point outbursts during their first two games, the Yellow Jackets (3-0) cracked the century mark during their 101-90 win over Middlesboro on Tuesday.
“Incredibly proud of our guys tonight,” Hibbard said. “We faced some challenges and adversity early, and we are really impressed with how our guys responded. We kept our composure and fought through and played our game. We can’t wait to get back at it tomorrow. We got a really tough game on Saturday. Coach Brad Sizemore is one of my best friends and one of the best coaches in the region. I know he’s going to have his guys ready.”
After having six players score in double figures on Monday, Williamsburg had five players to reach double digits on Tuesday.
Jerrod Roark continued to torch the nets, scoring a game-high 34 points while knocking down 14 field goals. Andrew Smith added 22 points while Henry Bowling had 12 points. Ryder Akins and Conner Lay each scored 11 points apiece in the win.
Jeremiah Beck led Middlesboro with 30 points while Trey King had 15 points, Ashton Osborne contributed 14 points, and Cayden Grigsby finished with 11 points.
Williamsburg will be back in action Saturday at home against Bell County (4 p.m.) in the Wayne Bargo Classic.
