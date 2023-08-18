WILLIAMSBURG — Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets have been dominating Class A’s District 7 for the past seven years, boasting a 25-game win streak against district opponents and securing seven consecutive district championships.
However, this season might present some challenges due to realignment, with Middlesboro joining District 7 and competing against familiar rivals Harlan, Lynn Camp, Pineville, and Williamsburg.
And, let’s not forget about the graduation of Sydney Bowen, who led the team in passing and rushing yards last season.
Despite the loss of Bowen, and the addition of Middlesboro in district play, Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron likes what he sees out of his Yellow Jackets.
“We have a very hard working team that has had a great year in the weight room,” he said. “This team is full of young players that are ready to make the next step as a starter. We play a tough schedule this year that should help us compete in our district.
“This team is very close,” he added. “They believe in each other and hold themselves accountable. We continue to develop and stay healthy, we will put ourselves in a place to compete in our district, then region.”
On offense, Williamsburg has six returning starters, including key players such as quarterback Nate Goodin, running backs Hunter Thomas and Matt Davis, and receivers Cooper Prewitt, Peyton Hamilton, Holden Clark, Jamon Henry, Mason Powers, and Hayden Kleinert.
The offensive line, consisting of Alex Gamble, Zach Bowen, and Peyton Tye, will provide stability and protection.
Defensively, the team boasts seven returning starters, with linebackers Hunter Thomas, Peyton Tye, and Mason Powers leading the way.
The defensive line, featuring Malichi Haynes, Alex Gamble, and Zach Bowen, will be a formidable force. In the secondary, Cooper Prewitt, Zyler Housekeeper, and Matt Davis will provide strong coverage.
Special teams play is also highly valued by Herron.
“We pride ourselves on playing good special teams,” he said. “These young men all want to play special teams. We practice it daily at the start of practice.”
Herron commends his players’ work ethic and believes their closeness will help them overcome any inexperience they may have at certain positions.
“This team is one of the hardest working teams I’ve had at Williamsburg and it is one of the closest teams,” Herron admitted. “We are inexperienced at a few positions but make up for it in effort and willingness to get better. I look for this team to get itself in position to compete for the district.
“I, like all coaches, worry about depth and injuries. We play some tough games early for us,” he added. “It is important for us to stay healthy.”
Williamsburg’s schedule includes matchups against larger schools, with their district games being the only Class A opponents.
“If we continue to develop, we will have a chance to compete for our district,” Herron said. “We have expectations at Williamsburg to be successful. We expect to win games, compete in our district, and our region. This team’s effort level will give them the opportunity to compete this season.
“We have a good mix of experienced an inexperienced players on this team,” he added. “The older players understand what it takes to be successful and the younger players are eager for the chance to play football at a high level.”
