WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron is determined to lead his team to victory as they face off against Waggener Friday at home.
Despite last week’s loss against Clay County, Herron remains optimistic about his team’s potential and their ability to improve.
“We had a good week of practice that enabled us to minimize turnovers and penalties,” he said. “Although we gave up four big plays that put us behind, our team never quit and battled throughout.”
Despite the 0-2 start, Herron sees positive aspects in his team’s performance.
“This team is improving daily,” he said. “This team has talent, just lacks experience. Every week we will gain experience and improve.
“We had a good week of practice that enabled us to cut out some turnovers and penalties,” Herron added. “We have started the process (of getting better). No turnovers, no stupid penalties, and no big plays. Football is a game of emotions. We have to harness out emotion for our own good.”
As the Yellow Jackets prepare to face Waggener, Herron highlighted the keys to success:
“We must line up correct and stay square to the line of scrimmage and tackle,” he said. “We have to take what the defense gives us.
“Waggener is very fast and athletic,” Herron added. “We are extremely excited to finally be playing at Finley Legion/Ralph Prewitt field.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.