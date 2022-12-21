Anthony Hibbard’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets went on the road Thursday and recorded a 94-65 win over Lee County.
The win marked the fifth time in eight games Williamsburg (5-3) has scored at least 90 points. The 29-point victory also snapped the Yellow Jackets’ three-game losing skid.
“Proud of our effort on the road tonight,” Hibbard said. “We shared the ball and found some flow early that produced a really good first half for us. Any time you can grab a win on the road, especially out of region, it’s a good win. Proud of our guys.”
Henry Bowling led Williamsburg with 24 points while Jerrod Roark finished with 18 points. Andrew Smith totaled 13 points while Cade Hatcher chipped in 10 points and Conner Saylor finished with nine points.
The Yellow Jackets led 28-16 at the end of the first quarter, and 56-28 at halftime.
Williamsburg will be back in action Thursday at 2:30 p.m. on the road against Buckhorn. The Yellow Jackets will be participating in the Hyden Citizens Bank Classic.
