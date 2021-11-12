WILLIAMSBURG — To say it’s been a tough past two weeks for Jerry Herron’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets is an understatement.
The Williamsburg football program grieved the passing of teammate Nick Rainwater last week and then had to prepare for Friday’s Class A, District 8 championship matchup with Pineville.
The Yellow Jackets scored early and often and handed the Mountain Lions a 49-13 loss while picking up their sixth consecutive district title in the process.
Williamsburg is 22-0 against district opponents dating back to Oct. 16, 2015. The win advances Herron’s squad to its third consecutive region championship. The Yellow Jackets will travel to Pikeville to face the Panthers next week.
Williamsburg wasted little time getting on the scoreboard.
The Yellow Jackets scored on their first offensive drive as Jayden Rainwater scored on a 12-yard touchdown run with 10:09 remaining in the first quarter.
Pineville answered quickly as Scooby Morris found the end zone on a 10-yard run to tie the game at seven apiece at the 8:18 mark of the first quarter.
And that’s when Williamsburg began to take over.
A 22-yard touchdown pass from Sydney Bowen to Jordan Perkins one minute later increased the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 14-7 while Bowen’s 67-yard touchdown pass to Martin Shannon with less than a minute remaining in the first quarter gave Williamsburg a 21-7 edge.
After seeing the Yellow Jacket defense shut down Pineville’s offensive attack in the second quarter, Bowen found Bryson Potter open for an 11-yard touchdown connection with 48 second remaining until have while pushing Williamsburg’s advantage to 28-7.
The Yellow Jackets continued their domination to begin the second half as Bowen’s third touchdown pass, an 11-yarder to Shannon, gave Williamsburg a 35-7 cushion with 9:39 remaining.
After another defensive stop by the Yellow Jackets, Marty Gilley set off some offensive fireworks by breaking free and racing 57 yards for a touchdown to make the score 42-7 with 7:38 left in the third quarter.
Pineville managed to get back on the scoreboard with 2:13 left in the third quarter after a seven-yard touchdown run by Morris.
Bowen and Shannon hooked up for a third touchdown score, a 57-yarder, that put the running clock into effect as Williamsburg’s lead moved to 49-13.
