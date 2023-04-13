HYDEN — Williamsburg snapped a four-game losing skid, but it took 10 innings to do so.
After tying the game at two apiece in the top of the fifth inning, the Yellow Jackets battled through with Leslie County before scoring six runs in the top of the 10th to pull out an 8-2 win on Thursday.
Williamsburg snapped a four-game losing skid with the six-run win while improving to 8-6 during the process.
Sydney Bowen, who was one of four pitchers that made an appearance on the mound for the Yellow Jackets, got the win while tossing 2 and 2/3 of an inning, giving up only one hit while striking out six batters.
Connor Faulkner and John Davis led the way at the plate with three hits apiece while Casey Kysar had two hits, two RBI, and one run scored.
Isaiah Sizemore drove in two runs, and finished with a hit while Henry Bowling, Drew Damron, and Bowen each drove in a run apiece.
Hayden Kleinert collected two hits while Bradyn Hopkins finished with a hit.
