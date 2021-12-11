WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are off to their best start since the 2014-15 season when they opened up with a 17-0 mark before capturing the 13th Region championship.
This year’s version of the Yellow Jackets improved to 5-0 after recording an 86-60 win over Frankfort Christian during Saturday’s Wayne Bargo Classic on Saturday.
“I’m of our guys' effort,” Williamsburg coach Eric Swords said. “I was a little concerned about a letdown after the win last night. But our kids came out focused in the first quarter and put the game away early. We just have to continue working hard and get ready for Pineville on Tuesday.”
Ten different players scored, including five that reached double figures.
Micah Steely continued his impressive play by teaming with seventh-grader Evan Ellis with identical 16-point scoring efforts to lead Williamsburg. Chase Potter added 12 points while Dre Ellis and Martin Shannon each scored 10 points apiece.
The Yellow Jackets wasted little time in taking the game over by scoring 35 points in the first quarter while building a 25-pint advantage (35-10).
Evan Ellis hit three 3-pointers and scored 13 points during the game’s opening eight minutes while Steely added eight points.
Williamsburg’s lead grew to 63-32 at halftime after outscoring Frankfort Christian, 28-22, in the second quarter. Potter scored eight points during the period while Steely added seven points.
Shannon scored seven points while Steely added five points in the third quarter as the Yellow Jackets outscored Frankfort Christian and led 84-43 entering the fourth quarter.
Williamsburg 86, Frankfort Christian 60
Frankfort Christian 10 22 11 17 60
Williamsburg 35 28 21 2 86
Frankfort Christian (60) — N. Sowders 12, Crutchfield 6, M. Sowders 18, McIntosh 4, Obialodan 3, Wickers 11, Simpson 6.
Williamsburg (86) — Steely 16, D. Ellis 10, E. Ellis 16, Shannon 10, Lay 6, Potter 12, Perkins 4, Bowling 6, Hatcher 4, Saylor 2.
