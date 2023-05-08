WILLIAMSBURG — Clay County scored six runs in the first two innings while pitcher Luke Hillard dominated on the mound to lead the Tigers to a 9-0 win over Williamsburg.
The Yellow Jackets (13-14) saw their three-game win streak come to an end while being shut out for only the second time this season.
Hillard brought his ‘A’ game to the mound, scattering six hits while striking out four, and walking one batter.
His teammates also brought their ‘A’ game to the plate, turning in nine hits while taking advantage of five errors.
Clay County (16-10-1) was led by Ethan Jackson, who turned in a 2-for-4 effort at the plate with three RBI and two runs scored.
Tate Rice had two hits and an RBI while Hayden Crockett finished with two hits, an RBI, and two runs scored.
Zach Saylor had two hits and two runs scored while Brandin Crawford had a hit and scored three times.
“Great pitching performance by Hillard and our defense was the best it’s been all season,” Clay County coach Jason Smith said. “Offensively, we had several guys step up and get multiple hits today.”
Drew Damron took the loss for Williamsburg, allowing five hits and four earned runs in four innings of work while striking out five batters. Landon Walker tossed the final three innings, surrendering four hits and one earned run.
Isaiah Sizemore led the Yellow Jackets with two hits while Henry Bowling, Sydney Bowen, Casey Kysar, and Walker each finished with a hit apiece.
“Tough night,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. “I had some hopes that after last week’s performance that we might had caught a little fire. We hit a lot of balls right at them and they are a team that makes plays. I thought our pitchers pitched well. Hope this was our bad one for the week and we can get things turned around before we start district play.”
Friday’s Game
Casey Kysar turned in a perfect day at the plate, going 4-for-4 with an RBI and three runs scored to lead Williamsburg past Bell County with a 12-5 win.
The Yellow Jackets are now standing at .500 (13-13) for the season while winning their third game in a row. They have outscored their opponents, 46-12, during the three-game stretch.
“Good win for us,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. “I thought we did a lot of stuff right as a team today. We seen a lot of pitches and hit the ball extremely well for the most part. The kids played aggressive and moved on the bases like needed.
“I thought McFarland looked good on the mound followed by Walker who closed it up,” he added. “All in all, great team effort and victory.”
Clayton McFarland pitched 4 2/3 of an inning to get the win while allowing seven hits and five earned runs. He also struck out three batters.
Landon Walker got the save, pitching 2 1/3 of an inning while scattering two hits and striking out two batters.
Kysar wasn’t the only Yellow Jacket that had a good showing swinging the bat.
Sydney Bowen connected on a home run while collecting two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored.
Henry Bowling finished with two hits, an RBI, and one run scored while Isaiah Sizemore had two hits and two RBI.
Drew Damron also had two hits and he scored once. Connor Faulkner delivered a hit, and two RBI while Braydn Hopkins had a hit, an RBI and a run scored.
Walker finished with a hit, and John David scored once.
