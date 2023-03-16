WILLIAMSBURG — Bryan Hopkins’ Williamsburg Yellow Jackets ran their record to a perfect 2-0 after defeating Lynn Camp, 21-0, in four innings on Thursday.
Williamsburg had 11 hits, and took advantage of four errors by the Wildcats, as Landon Walker picked up the win on the mound, tossing four innings while allowing only one hit, and striking out four batters.
“It’s nice to start the season off on a high note,” Hopkins said. “We are doing some good things right now. These young men have grown a lot from last season. Proud of their progress.”
Bradyn Hopkins led the way at the plate with a 3-for-4 effort while driving in two runs, and scoring four times. Isaiah Sizemore had two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored while Sydney Bowen finished with two hits, three runs scored, and two RBI.
Casey Kysar had a hit, three RBI, and three runs scored while John Davis had a hit, three RBI, and two runs scored. Hayden Kleinert had two runs scored, and two RBI while Henry Bowling finished with a hit, two runs scored, and two RBI.
Landon Walker had two runs scored, and two RBI.
