WILLIAMSBURG — For the third straight week, Williamsburg found itself in a dog fight, and for the third consecutive time, the Yellow Jackets came out on the winning side of things.
Jerry Herron’s squad spotted Leslie County a 12-0 lead on Friday before pulling out a hard-fought, 32-30 win over the Eagles.
“It was a tough game,” Herron said. “We were able to make some halftime adjustments and the kids played well. You can’t fault these kids. They were giving a great effort out there.
“I wasn’t worried,” he added. “I knew if the kids would make the adjustments we needed them to then we would be fine. They gave 110 percent out there tonight.”
After seeing Leslie County drive down to the Yellow Jacket goal line on its second possession of the game behind the arm of quarterback Landry Collett, the Yellow Jacket defense never broke, stopping the Eagles on four downs and taking over at their own 10-yard line with 3:29 remaining in the first quarter.
Williamsburg’s defense wasn’t as fortunate during Leslie County’s third possession.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Eagles reached the end zone to take a 6-0 lead early in the second quarter.
After another defensive stop by Leslie County, Collett led his team down the field for another score, giving the Eagles a 12-0 edge with 6:29 remaining in the second quarter.
The Yellow Jackets didn’t waste any time cutting into Leslie County’s lead. Williamsburg scored close to halftime, cutting his team’s deficit to 12-6.
The Yellow Jackets continued to build off of their touchdown in the second quarter, adding another score to tie the game at 12 apiece with 4:55 left in the third quarter.
After another defensive stop, the Yellow Jacket offense rose to the occasion again, scoring with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter while taking an 18-12 lead.
The game remained tight throughout the remainder of the fourth quarter. Williamsburg was clinging to a 24-18 lead before finally prevailing, 32-30.
