WILLIAMSBURG — While most teams in the 13th Region kicked off their 2023 season last week, Jerry Herron’s will start their campaign Friday at South Laurel against Knox Central.
The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are eagerly anticipating their first contest of the season, and Herron is pleased with the team’s demeanor heading into the game.
“We have had a great summer camp,” Herron said. “We learned a lot from our preseason scrimmages. This team is young but very hardworking. We are looking forward to playing our first game.
“This is an extremely hard working team,” he added. “They have a great attitude and willing to do what it takes to get better.”
The Yellow Jackets will be going up against a Panther squad that fell to Whitley County, 49-26 last week.
The Panthers were also missing key players during last week’s matchup against the Colonels.
“Knox is a well-coached team that runs multiple formations and styles of offense,” Herron said. “They can pass and rush the ball. They play solid defense. Most of their players play one way.
“We have to handle the heat and Knox Central’s depth and size,” he added. “We must recognize their actions and line up correct. Every team wants to start the season well, it sets the tone for what’s to come.”
