The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets are off to a 6-0 start to the season and look like a legitimate contender for a district title or even a regional title.
On Tuesday, the Yellow Jackets played host to Pineville and came away with an 83-71 win. It was the second straight game in which Eric Swords’ squad scored over 80 points, defeating Frankfort Christian 86-60 last Saturday.
Williamsburg was led by senior Evan Steely who poured in 29 points in the win. Evan Ellis ,a seventh grader, scored 20 points, while junior Martin Shannon finished with 15.
Swords said he was happy with the way his team performed and was also their resilience after the first quarter.
“We started out a little sluggish but I was proud of how our guys responded to gap them in the third,” said Swords. “We got to continue rolling.”
Steely got off to a strong start to the night, scoring nine of his 29 points in the opening period. Four points from Shannon and a big three pointer from Ellis, and the Yellow Jackets led 20-14 after one. Lynn Camp maintained their lead throughout the second and took a 48-36 lead into the half.
Shannon went to work for Williamsburg in the third quarter. The junior scored nine of his 15 points in the third. Ellis and Steely each added five points and the Yellow Jackets extended their lead to 62-49 after the third quarter.
Pineville tried their best to make a run in the fourth quarter, but fell just short. Williamsburg knocked down 12 free throws in the fourth and Steely added nine points, as the Yellow Jackets cruised to the 83-71 win.
With the win, Williamsburg is establishing themselves as a top team in the region. They’ll have their biggest test of the year on Friday, taking on Corbin.
“We got a young team and just got to continue to get better and better,” said Sword. “We will have a huge test on the road at Corbin on Friday.”
Williamsburg 83, Pineville 71
Williamsburg 20 20 22 21 - 83
Pineville 14 22 13 23 - 71
Williamsburg (83) - Steely 29, Ellis 20, Shannon 15, Bowling 8, Ellis 4, Lay 2, McFarland 2, Potter 1, Taylor 8
Pineville (71) - Blister 19, Thompson 16, Honeycutt 11, Moser 13, Littles 2, Thompson 16
