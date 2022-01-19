A strong start to the game on Wednesday night was not enough for the Whitley County Colonels when they fell in the end to their district rival Williamsburg, 68-56 in the 50th District showdown.
Both teams have been up-and-down at times this season. Williamsburg entered the game losing four of their last five, with three of the losses coming in at five points or less. Meanwhile, the Colonels have had a rough patch of their own, losing four-straight games, with no wins since December.
On Wednesday, it looked like Whitley County was going to be the team who broke free from their slump. The Colonels jumped out to a 16-9 lead after the first quarter, thanks to seven points from Jamie Fuson to start the game.
But, as we have seen all season, the Yellow Jackets have the ability to put up points in a hurry and that is exactly what they did for the remainder of the game.
Williamsburg leading scorer this year, Evan Steely, started to heat up in the second quarter. He scored seven of his team-high 21 points in the period, followed by Martin Shannon, who added six points. Whitley County managed to connect on just two field goals in the quarter, as Williamsburg fought back to a 26-21 lead at the half.
The third quarter was much of the same for the teams. The Colonels struggled to get much going on the offensive end. Bryaden Mahan scored five points in the quarter, but the Yellow Jackets continued to dominate the game on offense.
Steely scored eight points, Shannon added seven, and Connor Lay scored another five, as Williamsburg extended their lead to 46-30 heading into the fourth quarter. Whitley County gave their best effort at a rally in the fourth, but it fell short. Ellis and Cade Hatcher both knocked down big three-point shots in the fourth, as Williamsburg went on for the 68-56 win.
Steely led the Yellow Jackets with 21 points on the night. Shannon poured in 16, and Evan Ellis added 12.
Whitley County was led in scoring by Mahan with 22. Fuson added 10.
Williamsburg 68, Whitley County 56
Williamsburg 9 17 20 22 - 68
Whitley County 16 5 9 26 - 56
Williamsburg (68) - Steely 21, Shannon 16, Ellis 12, Lay 7, D. Ellis 4, Hatcher 5, Potter 3,
Whitley County (56) - Mahan 22, Fuson 10, Petrey 8, Anderson 6, Reynolds 4, Keene 6
