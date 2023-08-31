WILLIAMSBURG — One thing Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron never does is stack his team’s schedules with pushover opponents.
Herron is a firm believer of playing strong opponents to make his Yellow Jackets even better.
After falling to Knox Central last week despite jumping out to a 12-0 lead, Williamsburg will face off against one of the best teams in the region — Clay County.
The Tigers are 2-0 and led by quarterback Tate Rice, who has guided Clay County to a 52-point scoring average so far this season.
“Our team is eager to get back to work,” Herron said. “We know we have the makings of a solid football team. Players work extremely hard and and are willing to what is needed to become a better team.
“We have to play a complete game against Clay County,” he added. “We have to cut out the turnovers and untimely penalties. We started fast (last week), and we had good special teams and ran the ball early. We were able to play a lot of players to help with depth in the future.”
The key to success against Clay County is for his Yellow Jackets to execute their game plan, according to Herron.
“We need to line up correctly and fly to the football,” he said. “We must take what they give us. Keep our heads in the game and play assignment football.”
Game time is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Clay County.
