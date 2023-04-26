MIDDLESBORO — Just when it seemed as if Lynn Camp was going to add to its momentum, Middlesboro comes along on Tuesday and has a different idea.
The Lady Yellow Jackets scored three runs in the first inning before the Lady Wildcats added three runs in the top of the fourth to tie the game at three apiece.
The tie didn’t last long, though, as Middlesboro pushed across four more runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to pull away and defeat Lynn Camp, 8-4, despite getting outhit, 13-11.
“We dug ourselves a hole and fought back and tied it, but couldn’t take the lead,” Lynn Camp coach Nikki Hendrix said. “We tried a second time to fight back, but it was too little too late. We played a good game, but we just couldn’t come away with the win tonight.”
Nine different batters had a hit for Middlesboro (10-10) as Keevi Betts led the way with two hits, one RBI, and one run scored. Kolbi Mason went 2-for-3 while Macy Bruce, Raeghan Moyers, and Alexis Middleton each finished with a hit, and RBI apiece.
Kenna Lawson received the win, allowing 13 hits, and four earned runs while striking out three batters.
Allison Messer led Lynn Camp (12-11) with three hits, two RBI, and one run scored while Lily Henize finished with two hits, and one RBI. Lauren Partin had two hits, and scored twice while Julie Moore finished with two hits. Chelsea Hendrickson finished with a hit, and an RBI while Cambree Prewitt collected a hit, and scored once. Aniyah Hamilton had a hit along with Haylie Gray each finished with a hit.
Jorja Carnes took the loss, pitching five innings while allowing 10 hits, and eight earned runs. Messer pitched an inning, allowing only one hit.
