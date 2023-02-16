MARYVILLE, TENN. — With its only wins in the past six games coming due to forfeits, Williamsburg needed a win in a big way during its road matchup against Eagleton College & Career Academy (ECCA) on Thursday.
The Yellow Jackets got just that, picking up a hard fought 61-53 win.
“We are fortunate to be able to go on the road and pick up another win,” Williamsburg coach Anthony Hibbard said. “Definitely a good way to end the regular season. Now, we have to shift our focus to the district tournament. Our focus and prep has to be elite for the next couple of days.”
The game was close throughout until Williamsburg managed to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Hibbard’s squad led 13-11 at the end of the first quarter, and built a 35-25 advantage at halftime.
ECCA rallied in the third quarter as Austin Gredig scored seven of his 15 points to pull his team to within three points (47-44) entering the fourth quarter.
The Yellow Jackets (15-14) knocked down 6-of-7 shot attempts from the free-throw line in the final eight minutes while Jerrod Roark scored six of his game-high 21 points, helping his team pull off the win.
Ryder Akins also scored in double figures with 12 points while Henry Bowling added seven points.
Williamsburg will be back in action against Corbin Tuesday, Feb. 21 during semifinal play of the 50th District Tournament.
The Yellow Jackets dropped both contests to the Redhounds earlier this season, 80-71, and 83-58.
