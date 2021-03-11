WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Yellow Jackets put together one of the best offensive performances of the season on Thursday night, on their way to an 82-79 win over the visiting Barbourville Tigers in the 13th Region matchup.
The win was their last game of the regular season and avenged a 78-68 loss to the Tigers back at the start of the season on January 5. Four different players scored in double figures for Williamsburg in the win. Gavon Thomas led all scorers with 27 points, followed by Dalton Davenport with 17. Larry Bray finished with 20 points, while Micah Steely added 13. Steely also added 11 assists.
Williamsburg Coach Eric Swords said his team’s consistency on offense and ability to get stops down the stretch were the keys to the game.
“Both teams shot the ball extremely well,” said Swords. “We were able to turn up our defense a little in the second half and get some key stops.”
The Yellow Jackets came out strong to start the game, hitting a barrage of three-pointers. Thomas and Davenport each hit two, and Steely, Bray, and Lay each knocked down apiece. But, the 25 points scored was not enough, as Williamsburg trailed 30-25 after one.
After falling behind 44-40 at the half, the Jackets bounced back in the third and captured a one-point lead, 58-58, heading into the game's final quarter. Thomas helped carry the Wildcats to the victory in the fourth quarter. He scored nine points in the fourth, and Yellow Jackets got two big threes from Larry Bray, on their way to an 82-79 win.
Swords said his team’s focus will be on the postseason and their first-round game against South Laurel next week.
“It was a great win for our team. We had four guys in double figures,” said Swords. “We now turn our total focus to South Laurel and try to pull an upset.”
