WILLIAMSBURG — The 2023 SEKC Meet, and the Williamsburg All-Comers Meet were held on the same day with Tri-County teams turning in impressive results.

Williamsburg’s boys team placed second overall in the boys 2023 SEKC Meet with five first-place efforts while the girls track and field team finished third with 146 points, and five-first place finishes.

Corbin and North Laurel finished first and second, respectively, in the boys and girls Williamsburg All-Comers Meet.

Corbin’s boys’ team took home nine first-place efforts, and totaled 212 points while the girls’ team finished with 178 points, and six first-place efforts.

North Laurel’s boys team totaled 149 points, and placed first in four events while the Lady Jaguars had 161 points, and turned in five first-place finishes.

Whitley County finished third in the boys meet with 124 points and two first-place efforts while the Lady Colonels turned in a fourth place finish with 73 points while collecting one first-place effort.

Lynn Camp’s girls team turned in a ninth-place effort with nine points in an event.

Female Team Scores

1 SEKC Division

1. Leslie County 220

2. Harlan County 155

3. Williamsburg 146

4. Pineville 48

5. Middlesboro 42

6. Harlan 39

7. Bell County 24

Male Team Scores

1 SEKC Division

1. Harlan County 166

2. Williamsburg 143.5

3. Bell County 132.5

4. Harlan 81

5. Leslie County 78

6. Pineville 46

7. Middlesboro 37

Female Team Scores

2 Non-Division

1. Corbin 178

2. North Laurel 161

3. Southwestern 117

4. Whitley County 73

5. Clay County 39

6. Barbourville 17

6. McCreary Central 17

8. Danville Christian 14

9. Lynn Camp 9

10. Red Bird 2

Male Team Scores

2 Non-Division

1. Corbin 212

2. North Laurel 149

3. Whitley County 124

4. Southwestern 97

5. Danville Christian 26

6. McCreary Central 25

7. Clay County 19

8. Red Bird 5

9. Barbourville 2

Girls Individual Results

(Top Five Finishes Only)

Corbin

100 METER DASH

13.54 Davie Smith 1st

14.95 Emma Ashurst 5th

200 METER DASH

29.04 Davie Smith 2nd

400 METER DASH

1:03.67 Mary Simons 1st

1:03.89 Kylie Clem 2nd

1:09.79 Emely Colchado 3rd

800 METER RUN

2:35.97 Jaycee Frye 2nd

2:44.06 Mary Hope Jackson 5th

1600 METER RUN

5:46.36 Alex Herren 3rd

6:01.44 Jaycee Frye 4th

3200 METER RUN

12:26.38 Alex Herren 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

17.51 Maddie Jo Russell 1st

19.10 Emma Good 5th

300 METER HURDLES

50.32 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd

4X100 METER RELAY

52.42 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:57.90 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

4:36.19 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

10:29.99 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Belle Estep 2nd

4-6 Kylie Clem 3rd

LONG JUMP

13-11 Maddie Jo Russell 1st

12-11.5 Belle Estep 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

31-0.25 Emma Good 1st

28-8 Grace Gibson 4th

Lynn Camp

1600 METER RUN

5:43.19 Abby Mabe 2nd

North Laurel

200 METER DASH

31.55 Kinlee Krueger 5th

800 METER RUN

2:39.83 Belle Chappell 4th

1600 METER RUN

5:27.91 Taylor Allen 1st

3200 METER RUN

11:52.24 Taylor Allen 1st

13:21.81 Riley Vickers 3rd

14:03.87 Sienna Sizemore 5th

100 METER HURDLES

17.55 Roslyn Valentine 2nd

18.48 Eliza Mills 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

50.95 Roslyn Valentine 3rd

51.15 Eliza Mills 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

58.24 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

2:00.92 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:24.30 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

11:00.66 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Belle Chappell 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

30-8 Roslyn Valentine 2nd

POLE VAULT

7-6 Haiden Moses 1st

7-0 Makayla Mastin 2nd

DISCUS

88-2 Chelsey Hammons 1st

86-3 Mea Anderson 2nd

SHOT PUT

29-11 Chelsey Hammons 2nd

29-7.5 Mea Anderson 3rd

Whitley County

100 METER DASH

14.06 Autumn Sawyers 2nd

14.91 Kyra Dean 4th

400 METER DASH

1:11.12 Kyra Dean 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

56.70 Relay Team 3rd

4X200 METER RELAY

2:06.03 Relay Team 4th

LONG JUMP

12-6.5 Kirra Vance 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

30-3.25 Autumn Sawyers 3rd

DISCUS

74-4 Alba Castillo Lopez 3rd

66-0 Chloe Mckiddy 5th

SHOT PUT

29-11.75 Alba Castillo Lopez 1st

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

12.96 Madison Peace 1st

200 METER DASH

26.91 Madison Peace 1st

400 METER DASH

1:02.50 Madison Peace 1st

1:08.44 Lillie Roark 5th

800 METER RUN

2:41.34 Emaly Powers 5th

1600 METER RUN

6:07.37 Emaly Powers 4th

100 METER HURDLES

17.06 Lylah Mattingly 3rd

300 METER HURDLES

48.04 Lylah Mattingly 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

55.29 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:50.65 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:40.89 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

11:15.03 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Alana Mah 2nd

LONG JUMP

14-9 Alana Mah 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

31-5.75 Alana Mah 2nd

DISCUS

82-3 Abigail Stephens 2nd

SHOT PUT

26-11 Allie Wilson 5th

Boys Individual Results

(Top Five Finishes Only)

Corbin

100 METER DASH

12.05 Jaxon Storms 2nd

12.32 Cole Stevens 5th

200 METER DASH

22.57 Tye Stevens 2nd

400 METER DASH

49.81 Tye Stevens 2nd

53.12 Jayce Stewart 4th

800 METER RUN

1:57.65 Connor Messer 1st

2:00.30 John Hail 2nd

2:00.93 Coleman Anderson 4th

1600 METER RUN

4:57.15 Nolan Brock 2nd

5:03.18 Ethan Slone 4th

3200 METER RUN

10:56.64 Koby Perkins 2nd

11:18.50 Christopher Rose 5th

110 METER HURDLES

16.25 NaShawn Brooks 1st

19.28 JB Llewellyn 5th

300 METER HURDLES

42.91 NaShawn Brooks 2nd

45.76 JB Llewellyn 4th

4X100 METER RELAY

45.92 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:35.04 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:31.50 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:18.77 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 1st

5-0 Jaxon Storms 5th

LONG JUMP

19-6.5 NaShawn Brooks 1st

18-5.25 Hayden Llewellyn 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

40-6 Blake Lawson 1st

39-9.5 NaShawn Brooks 2nd

36-7.5 JB Llewellyn 4th

POLE VAULT

11-0 Parker Stacy 1st

10-6 Dylan Stacy 2nd

8-6 Ashton Wright 5th

Lynn Camp

(No top five finishes)

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.43 Gamarius Isby 1st

200 METER DASH

22.51 Gamarius Isby 1st

24.05 Cam Anderson 5th

400 METER DASH

49.68 Gamarius Isby 1st

800 METER RUN

2:02.32 Xander Harris 5th

110 METER HURDLES

17.24 Jaren Edwards 2nd

19.08 Austin Johnson 4th

300 METER HURDLES

44.11 Jaren Edwards 3rd

47.12 Collier Mills 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

47.57 Relay Team 4th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:40.22 Relay Team 5th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:34.38 Relay Team 2nd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:44.11 Relay Team 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

36-5.75 Jaren Edwards 5th

POLE VAULT

10-6 Joe Gilbert 2nd

9-0 Ashton Eldridge 4th

DISCUS

156-7 Luke Robinson 1st

135-10 Connor Sizemore 2nd

SHOT PUT

44-5 Luke Robinson 2nd

42-0.5 Austin Johnson 3rd

39-6.5 Connor Sizemore 4th

Whitley County

200 METER DASH

23.63 Rowen Walters 3rd

1600 METER RUN

5:03.03 Joshua Grubb 3rd

5:03.40 Tanner Logan 5th

3200 METER RUN

10:57.74 Dre Ellis 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

45.21 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:36.63 Relay Team 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:45.64 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

8:53.02 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

5-10 Jamie Fuson 3rd

5-10 Brayden Mahan 3rd

5-8 Donavan Alsip 4th

LONG JUMP

18-5.75 Lucas Queener 2nd

17-11 Brayden Mahan 4th

