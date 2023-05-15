WILLIAMSBURG — The 2023 SEKC Meet, and the Williamsburg All-Comers Meet were held on the same day with Tri-County teams turning in impressive results.
Williamsburg’s boys team placed second overall in the boys 2023 SEKC Meet with five first-place efforts while the girls track and field team finished third with 146 points, and five-first place finishes.
Corbin and North Laurel finished first and second, respectively, in the boys and girls Williamsburg All-Comers Meet.
Corbin’s boys’ team took home nine first-place efforts, and totaled 212 points while the girls’ team finished with 178 points, and six first-place efforts.
North Laurel’s boys team totaled 149 points, and placed first in four events while the Lady Jaguars had 161 points, and turned in five first-place finishes.
Whitley County finished third in the boys meet with 124 points and two first-place efforts while the Lady Colonels turned in a fourth place finish with 73 points while collecting one first-place effort.
Lynn Camp’s girls team turned in a ninth-place effort with nine points in an event.
Female Team Scores
1 SEKC Division
1. Leslie County 220
2. Harlan County 155
3. Williamsburg 146
4. Pineville 48
5. Middlesboro 42
6. Harlan 39
7. Bell County 24
Male Team Scores
1 SEKC Division
1. Harlan County 166
2. Williamsburg 143.5
3. Bell County 132.5
4. Harlan 81
5. Leslie County 78
6. Pineville 46
7. Middlesboro 37
Female Team Scores
2 Non-Division
1. Corbin 178
2. North Laurel 161
3. Southwestern 117
4. Whitley County 73
5. Clay County 39
6. Barbourville 17
6. McCreary Central 17
8. Danville Christian 14
9. Lynn Camp 9
10. Red Bird 2
Male Team Scores
2 Non-Division
1. Corbin 212
2. North Laurel 149
3. Whitley County 124
4. Southwestern 97
5. Danville Christian 26
6. McCreary Central 25
7. Clay County 19
8. Red Bird 5
9. Barbourville 2
Girls Individual Results
(Top Five Finishes Only)
Corbin
100 METER DASH
13.54 Davie Smith 1st
14.95 Emma Ashurst 5th
200 METER DASH
29.04 Davie Smith 2nd
400 METER DASH
1:03.67 Mary Simons 1st
1:03.89 Kylie Clem 2nd
1:09.79 Emely Colchado 3rd
800 METER RUN
2:35.97 Jaycee Frye 2nd
2:44.06 Mary Hope Jackson 5th
1600 METER RUN
5:46.36 Alex Herren 3rd
6:01.44 Jaycee Frye 4th
3200 METER RUN
12:26.38 Alex Herren 2nd
100 METER HURDLES
17.51 Maddie Jo Russell 1st
19.10 Emma Good 5th
300 METER HURDLES
50.32 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
52.42 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:57.90 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
4:36.19 Relay Team 3rd
4X800 METER RELAY
10:29.99 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Belle Estep 2nd
4-6 Kylie Clem 3rd
LONG JUMP
13-11 Maddie Jo Russell 1st
12-11.5 Belle Estep 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
31-0.25 Emma Good 1st
28-8 Grace Gibson 4th
Lynn Camp
1600 METER RUN
5:43.19 Abby Mabe 2nd
North Laurel
200 METER DASH
31.55 Kinlee Krueger 5th
800 METER RUN
2:39.83 Belle Chappell 4th
1600 METER RUN
5:27.91 Taylor Allen 1st
3200 METER RUN
11:52.24 Taylor Allen 1st
13:21.81 Riley Vickers 3rd
14:03.87 Sienna Sizemore 5th
100 METER HURDLES
17.55 Roslyn Valentine 2nd
18.48 Eliza Mills 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
50.95 Roslyn Valentine 3rd
51.15 Eliza Mills 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
58.24 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
2:00.92 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:24.30 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
11:00.66 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Belle Chappell 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
30-8 Roslyn Valentine 2nd
POLE VAULT
7-6 Haiden Moses 1st
7-0 Makayla Mastin 2nd
DISCUS
88-2 Chelsey Hammons 1st
86-3 Mea Anderson 2nd
SHOT PUT
29-11 Chelsey Hammons 2nd
29-7.5 Mea Anderson 3rd
Whitley County
100 METER DASH
14.06 Autumn Sawyers 2nd
14.91 Kyra Dean 4th
400 METER DASH
1:11.12 Kyra Dean 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
56.70 Relay Team 3rd
4X200 METER RELAY
2:06.03 Relay Team 4th
LONG JUMP
12-6.5 Kirra Vance 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
30-3.25 Autumn Sawyers 3rd
DISCUS
74-4 Alba Castillo Lopez 3rd
66-0 Chloe Mckiddy 5th
SHOT PUT
29-11.75 Alba Castillo Lopez 1st
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
12.96 Madison Peace 1st
200 METER DASH
26.91 Madison Peace 1st
400 METER DASH
1:02.50 Madison Peace 1st
1:08.44 Lillie Roark 5th
800 METER RUN
2:41.34 Emaly Powers 5th
1600 METER RUN
6:07.37 Emaly Powers 4th
100 METER HURDLES
17.06 Lylah Mattingly 3rd
300 METER HURDLES
48.04 Lylah Mattingly 1st
4X100 METER RELAY
55.29 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:50.65 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
4:40.89 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
11:15.03 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Alana Mah 2nd
LONG JUMP
14-9 Alana Mah 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
31-5.75 Alana Mah 2nd
DISCUS
82-3 Abigail Stephens 2nd
SHOT PUT
26-11 Allie Wilson 5th
Boys Individual Results
(Top Five Finishes Only)
Corbin
100 METER DASH
12.05 Jaxon Storms 2nd
12.32 Cole Stevens 5th
200 METER DASH
22.57 Tye Stevens 2nd
400 METER DASH
49.81 Tye Stevens 2nd
53.12 Jayce Stewart 4th
800 METER RUN
1:57.65 Connor Messer 1st
2:00.30 John Hail 2nd
2:00.93 Coleman Anderson 4th
1600 METER RUN
4:57.15 Nolan Brock 2nd
5:03.18 Ethan Slone 4th
3200 METER RUN
10:56.64 Koby Perkins 2nd
11:18.50 Christopher Rose 5th
110 METER HURDLES
16.25 NaShawn Brooks 1st
19.28 JB Llewellyn 5th
300 METER HURDLES
42.91 NaShawn Brooks 2nd
45.76 JB Llewellyn 4th
4X100 METER RELAY
45.92 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:35.04 Relay Team 1st
4X400 METER RELAY
3:31.50 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
8:18.77 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 1st
5-0 Jaxon Storms 5th
LONG JUMP
19-6.5 NaShawn Brooks 1st
18-5.25 Hayden Llewellyn 3rd
TRIPLE JUMP
40-6 Blake Lawson 1st
39-9.5 NaShawn Brooks 2nd
36-7.5 JB Llewellyn 4th
POLE VAULT
11-0 Parker Stacy 1st
10-6 Dylan Stacy 2nd
8-6 Ashton Wright 5th
Lynn Camp
(No top five finishes)
North Laurel
100 METER DASH
11.43 Gamarius Isby 1st
200 METER DASH
22.51 Gamarius Isby 1st
24.05 Cam Anderson 5th
400 METER DASH
49.68 Gamarius Isby 1st
800 METER RUN
2:02.32 Xander Harris 5th
110 METER HURDLES
17.24 Jaren Edwards 2nd
19.08 Austin Johnson 4th
300 METER HURDLES
44.11 Jaren Edwards 3rd
47.12 Collier Mills 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
47.57 Relay Team 4th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:40.22 Relay Team 5th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:34.38 Relay Team 2nd
4X800 METER RELAY
8:44.11 Relay Team 2nd
TRIPLE JUMP
36-5.75 Jaren Edwards 5th
POLE VAULT
10-6 Joe Gilbert 2nd
9-0 Ashton Eldridge 4th
DISCUS
156-7 Luke Robinson 1st
135-10 Connor Sizemore 2nd
SHOT PUT
44-5 Luke Robinson 2nd
42-0.5 Austin Johnson 3rd
39-6.5 Connor Sizemore 4th
Whitley County
200 METER DASH
23.63 Rowen Walters 3rd
1600 METER RUN
5:03.03 Joshua Grubb 3rd
5:03.40 Tanner Logan 5th
3200 METER RUN
10:57.74 Dre Ellis 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
45.21 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:36.63 Relay Team 2nd
4X400 METER RELAY
3:45.64 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:53.02 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
5-10 Jamie Fuson 3rd
5-10 Brayden Mahan 3rd
5-8 Donavan Alsip 4th
LONG JUMP
18-5.75 Lucas Queener 2nd
17-11 Brayden Mahan 4th
