SOMERSET — Williamsburg’s boys track and field took home first-place honors during the Class A, Region 6 Meet, totaling 162 points, 57 more than runner-up Leslie County.
The Yellow Jackets had six first-place finishes during the meet (Joseph West, Discus; Nate Goodin, High Jump; 4x800 Meter Relay team; Robel Schwarz, 800 Meter Run, 1600 Meter Run; Ben Hale, 400 Meter Dash)
On the girls’ side, the Lady Yellow Jackets placed second with 133 points while Leslie County took home top honors with 184 points.
Williamsburg picked up five first-place efforts (Alana Mah, High Jump; Lylah Mattingly, 100 Meter Hurdle; 4x200 Meter Relay team; Madison Peace, 200 & 400 Meter Dash).
Girls Individual Results
Top Three Finishes Only
Discus
1. Baylee Davidson, Leslie County 103-9
2. Abigail Stephens, Williamsburg 87-7
3. Kennedy Farler, Leslie County 87-3
Long Jump
1. Grace Burgess, Somerset 15-10
2. Alana Mah, Williamsburg 15-7.50
3. Ava Napier, Leslie County 14-7.50
Triple Jump
1. Grace Burgess, Somerset 34-3
2. Alana Mah, Williamsburg 32-8.25
3. Eden Melton, Leslie County 31-10.75
High Jump
1. Alana Mah, Williamsburg 4-10
2. Grace Burgess, Somerset 4-8
3. Kadence McQueen, Pineville 4-8
Pole Vault
1. Emily Roark, Leslie County 8-6
2. Ava Napier, Leslie County 7-6
3. Hannah Creekmore, Williamsburg 7-6
4x800 Relay
1. Leslie County 10:39.82
2. Harlan 10:54.72
3. Williamsburg 11:03.47
100 Meter Hurdle
1. Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg 16.79
2. Ava Napier, Leslie County 17.39
3. Ryleigh Aumus, Middlesboro 17.96
100 Meter Dash
1. Ava Arnett, Pineville 13.12
2. Madison Peace, Williamsburg 13.19
3. Iris Napier, Leslie County 13.19
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Williamsburg 1:49.91
2. Leslie County 150.85
3. Pineville 151.91
1600 Meter Relay
1. Weslyn McIntosh, Lee County 5:36.71
2. Abby Mabe, Lynn Camp 5:44.74
3. Isabelle Shearer, Jackson County 5:52.19
400 Meter Dash
1. Madison Peace, Williamsburg 1:01.92
2. Isabella McKenzie, Somerset 1:02.63
3. Gabriella Ostrander, Leslie County 1:02.66
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Hayley Smith, Leslie County 47.71
2. Lylah Mattingly, Williamsburg 48.28
3. Iris Napier, Leslie County 50.60
800 Meter Run
1. Weslyn McIntosh, Lee County 2:26.79
2. Gabriella Ostrander, Leslie County 2:31.72
3. Emaly Powers, Williamsburg 2:36.40
200 Meter Dash
1. Madison Peace, Williamsburg 27.66
2. Eden Melton, Leslie County 28.07
3. Emily Lambert, Middlesboro 28.25
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Leslie County 4:19.98
2. Williamsburg 4:32.25
3. Somerset 4:37.76
Boys Individual Results
Top Three Finishes Only
Shot Put
1. Charles Price, Breathitt County 42-1
2. Alex Gamble, Williamsburg 40-9.50
3. Adam Wooton, Leslie County 39-8.50
Discus
1. Joseph West, Williamsburg 135-11
2. Zach Bowen, Williamsburg 120-4
3. Felix Onusumba, Red Bird 117-1
Long Jump
1. Kaleb McLendon, Harlan 21-6.50
2. Nate Goodin, Williamsburg 21-1.25
3. Grayson Turner, Somerset 19-9.50
High Jump
1. Nate Goodin, Williamsburg 6-2
2. Tyler Sturgill, Middlesboro 6-0
3. Nate Montenaro, Harlan 5-10
4x800 Meter Relay
1. Williamsburg 8:58.73
2. Jackson County 9:08.61
3. Harlan 9:22.22
110 Meter Hurdles
1. Wyatt Ostrander, Leslie County 16.82
2. Nate Montenaro, Harlan 17.45
3. Hunter Thomas, Williamsburg 18.01
100 Meter Dash
1. Landry Collett, Leslie County 11.34
2. Ben Hale, Williamsburg 11.79
3. Tayquan Vick, Harlan 11.86
1600 Meter Run
1. Robel Schwarz, Williamsburg 4:56.19
2. Jack Darling, Owsley County 4:57.65
3. Nick Baird, Williamsburg 5:02.73
400 Meter Dash
1. Ben Hale, Williamsburg 53.57
2. Chase Meddles, Williamsburg 53.95
3. Bryson Stone, Somerset 56.67
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Tayquan Vick, Harlan 46.65
2. Landon Robbins, Pineville 46.85
3. Hunter Thomas, Williamsburg 46.91
800 Meter Run
1. Robel Schwarz, Williamsburg 2:03.36
2. Dylan Cox, Harlan 2:10.38
3. Jack Darling, Owsley County 2:16.37
4x400 Meter Relay
1. Harlan 3:39.20
2. Williamsburg 3:41.73
3. Middlesboro 3:55.08
Girls Team Scores
1. Leslie County 184
2. Williamsburg 133
3. Somerset 57
4. Pineville 37
5. Lee County 33
6. Harlan 31
7. Middlesboro 28
8. Jackson County 22
9. Lynn Camp 10
10. Wolfe County 8
11. Owsley County 6
12. Breathitt County 5
13. Red Bird Christian 1
Boys Teams Scores
1. Williamsburg 162
2. Leslie County 105
3. Harlan 96
4. Somerset 49
5. Pineville 35
6. Middlesboro 29
7. Owsley County 24
8. Jackson County 15
9. Breathitt County 13
10. Lee County 12
11. Barbourville 6
11. Red Bird Christian 6
13. Wolfe County 5
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.