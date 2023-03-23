WILLIAMSBURG — Knox Central captured its first win of the season as six players had multiple hits during the Panthers’ 18-3 win over Williamsburg.
Steve Partin turned in a stellar effort at the plate with two home runs, three hits, six RBI, and three runs scored.
Joining Partin in Knox Central’s 18-hit attack were Austin Bargo (three hits, three RBI, and three runs scored), Cayden Collins (three hits, three RBI), Brady Engle (three hits, two RBI, and three runs scored), Casey Bright (two hits, two RBI, and one run scored), Jaden Broughton (two hits, two runs scored), Jacob Osborne (one hit, one RBI), and Eli Blevins (one hit, one RBI, and two runs scored).
Knox Central (1-2) built a 10-0 lead after two innings of play, and the Yellow Jackets (3-2) never recovered.
The Panthers led 12-3 entering the seventh inning before scoring six more runs to out the game away.
Sydney Bowen led Williamsburg with two hits, and an RBI while Isaiah Sizemore had a hit, and an RBI.
Bradyn Hopkins, Henry Bowling, and Connor Faulkner each finished with a hit apiece.
“Tonight didn’t go the way we hoped it would have. Early errors hurt us again tonight,” Williamsburg coach Bryan Hopkins said. “We only have a couple kids that are consistent right now and that’s to be expected I guess in the early season. I look for things to get better as we get more field time. The field plays a lot different than concrete and a wooden gym floor.
“Even though things aren’t going our way right now, I still see things that I’m happy with,” he added. “I thought Bradyn came in and pitched really well for us tonight, Sydney continues to mash the ball, and we get to come back out and play again tomorrow.”
