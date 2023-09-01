MANCHESTER — Williamsburg saw first hand just how good the Clay County Tigers are on Friday.
The Yellow Jackets remained winless while the red-hot Tigers improved to 3-0 thanks to a 44-20 victory.
Quarterback Tate Rice turned in another stellar effort, throwing for more than 250 yards and three touchdowns while also running for another score.
The win dropped Williamsburg to 0-2 overall while Clay County will look to go 4-0 next week with a home game against Harlan County.
The Tigers have outscored their opponents 148-60 this season.
Clay County dominated through the air and on the ground in the first half while building a 22-6 advantage.
Tate Rice and Jayden Woods hooked up for a 25-yard score with 8:32 remaining to give their team a 6-0 lead in the first quarter. Lucas Allen added the two-point conversion to push the Tigers’ advantage to 8-0.
Williamsburg answered with a touchdown of its own as Nate Goodin connected with Peyton Hamilton on a 43-yard touchdown pass to cut the the Yellow Jackets’ deficit to 8-6 with 5:28 remaining in the first quarter.
The Tigers answered on their next possession as Rice’s second touchdown pass, a 40-yarder to Tyson Wagers, made the score, 14-6, while Allen added another two-point conversion to give his team a 16-6 edge at the 2:24 mark of the first quarter.
Clay County rounded out the scoring in the first half behind a 42-yard touchdown run by Aiden Carr with 9:12 remaining in the second quarter while giving the Tigers a 22-6 advantage.
Williamsburg answered on its first possession of the third quarter as Hunter Thomas capped off his team’s offensive drive with a one-yard touchdown run while cutting Williamsburg’s deficit to 22-12 with 7:20 remaining in the third quarter.
It’s didn’t take Clay County long to answer.
Matter of fact, the Tigers’ Tyson Wagers scored on the ensuing kickoff, giving his team a 30-12 lead with 7:05 remaining in the third quarter.
Clay County added another score with 16 seconds remaining in the third quarter as Rice left the pocket and ran one in from five yards out to give the Tigers a comfortable 36-12 advantage.
Rice’s third touchdown strike of the game, a 60-yarder to Tyson Wagers, wrapped the game up for the Tigers while extending their lead to 44-12 with 10:02 remaining in regulation.
