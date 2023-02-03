KNOXVILLE, TENN. — Anthony Hibbard’s Williamsburg Yellow Jackets received a much-needed win on the road Thursday by collecting a slim 75-71 victory over the Knoxville Ambassadors.
Three players scored in double figures for the Yellow Jackets with Jerrod Roark’s 24-point scoring effort leading the way. Henry Bowling added 18 points while Andrew Smith turned in a 14-point scoring effort.
Williamsburg (11-10) moved over the .500 mark with the win, and will now focus on Friday’s home matchup against Lynn Camp.
“We are really proud of our guys’ overall effort, tonight,” Hibbard said. “Knoxville has tremendous size and length at all positions, and that really affected us. We did, however, find ways to combat it and pull out a nice road win.
“That was a really good game for our young guys to experience,” he added. “We had to battle and adapt constantly. We had moments of passiveness, but we also had some really great moments tonight. Hopefully, we can continue being the aggressor and put together a good stretch of games here at the end.”
The Yellow Jackets trailed 15-12 entering the second quarter against Knoxville before exploding for 32 points in the second quarter to take a 44-33 lead at halftime. Roark scored 10 points during the period while Bowling added six points.
The Yellow Jackets took a 59-50 advantage into the fourth quarter, and had to hold off a late rally by the Ambassadors to get the four-point victory.
