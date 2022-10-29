The Yellow Jackets of Williamsburg shook off a slow start Friday night to score 22 unanswered points and defeat Perry County Central, 22-14.
Williamsburg received the opening kick and quickly gained a first down, but then threw an interception to end the drive.
Perry Central quickly capitalized and scored, adding the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Williamsburg received the kickoff and was driving well into Perry territory before a fumble gave the Commodores the ball back. Williamsburg’s defense held strong forcing a punt.
The Jackets were not able to move the ball and punted back to Perry Central, and the Commodores scored on the next drive behind a strong power running attack.
Williamsburg would enter the half down 14-0.
In the second half, Williamsburg’s defense came to life and shut out the Commodores.
Williamsburg’s Jordan Perkins intercepted a Commodore pass, and Williamsburg’s offense was able to find pay dirt on their first play of the second half with Sydney Bowen running 60 yards for the touchdown. Williamsburg missed the PAT and the score was 14-6.
Perry Central mounted a long drive on its next possession and they ate up the rest of the third quarter, but it stalled in the red zone.
Williamsburg was back on offense and Nate Goodin scored on a pass from Bowen.
The Commodores drove deep again but turned it over on downs. Williamsburg took over on downs and drove down the field with a balanced attack before Bowen ran in a five-yard touchdown. Bowen added the 2-point conversion for the final score of the night, making it 22-14.
Williamsburg’s defense intercepted Perry Central on the next drive and ran the clock out.
The win gives the Yellow Jackets a 7-2 record for the season, and they will play the winner of Pineville and Hazard in two weeks at home.
