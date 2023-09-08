WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg notched its first win of the season thanks to stellar efforts by quarterback Nate Goodin and tailback Hunter Thomas.
Goodin threw for one touchdown while adding three scores on the ground during the Yellow Jackets’ 44-27 win over Waggener on Friday.
Thomas added two rushing touchdowns and gained more than 100 yards on the ground.
“Our offensive line played well, and we were able to run the ball,” Williamsburg coach Jerry Herron said. “It was a great night. It’s huge to get the win tonight. We need to get some confidence and this
“It’s amazing to go into the off week with confidence and momentum,” he added. “We wanted to play some tough games to get us ready for district play, and we’ve done that.”
Goodin got things started for the Yellow Jackets in the first quarter.
His 13-yard run set up his 11-yard touchdown run on the next play to give his team a 6-0 lead with 7:45 left in the first quarter.
Goodin continued his dominance running the ball on Williamsburg’s ensuing possession, breaking free for a 40-yard touchdown run to give the Yellow Jackets a 12-0 edge. Hunter Thomas added the two-point conversion to push his team’s lead to 14-0 with 4:50 left in the first quarter.
An interception by Williamsburg’s Matthew Davis late in the first quarter led to Hunter Thomas’ 58-yard touchdown run 12 seconds into the second quarter, giving the Yellow Jackets a 20-0 lead.
Waggener answered on its ensuing offensive possession as quarterback Jacobi Jones found receiver Dayvonne Evans open for a 58-yard touchdown strike to cut the Wildcats’ deficit to 20-7 with 11:14 remaining in the second quarter.
Goodin orchestrated another scoring drive with 3:40 left in the first half. His 17-yard touchdown pass to Peyton Hamilton gave Williamsburg a 28-7 lead at the 3:40 mark in the first half.
Waggener answered with Jones’ 51-yard touchdown run as the Yellow Jackets held a 28-13 advantage.
Goodin’s third rushing touchdown with 1:23 remaining in the second quarter allowed Williamsburg to take a 36-13 edge into the locker room at halftime.
Waggener added a touchdown with 11:07 remaining in the fourth quarter to cut its deficit to 36-21, but the damage had already been done.
The Yellow Jackets will be off Friday but will host Tennessee’s North Greene High School on Friday, September 22.
