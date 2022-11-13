Williamsburg came up against a very tough Hazard team on Friday, and dropped 29-0. 

The Yellow Jackets offense just couldn’t seem to get anything rolling. But the defense did put up a good fight throughout the game. 

Both teams were scoreless in the first quarter. To begin the second quarter, Hazard took a quick 6-0 lead with just over two minutes elapsed into the quarter. The Bulldogs never looked back after that 5-yard drive. 

With only 14 seconds left before the halftime break, the Bulldogs scored again off a 25-yard pass to pad their lead at 14-0 going into the second half. 

In their opening drive of the second half, the Bulldogs struck again, this time with a 67-yard touchdown run to give Hazard a 21-0 lead. 

With just under six minutes remaining in the third quarter, Hazard put the finishing touches on with their final score of the game, and a 29-0 lead.  

The Yellow Jackets finished the season with a 7-3 mark. 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you