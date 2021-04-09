CORBIN — Rob Ledington’s Lynn Camp Wildcats moved one step closer to a 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic championship after upending Pineville, 11-3, during Thursday's semifinal action of the tournament.
Lynn Camp took control of the game with a seven-run second inning with Spencer Gilbert, Luke Ledington, Jake Cox, and Duane Sparks each driving in runs.
“We played well, pitched well, played good defense, and hit it well,” Ledington said. “We have some really good, smart kids, who don’t know how to play yet. But, they are eager to learn. Chance Wyatt, Luke Ledington, and Spencer Gilbert have been pitching extremely well. Haven’t checked my stats yet, but this may be the first time in the championship game for us. Really happy for these guys and thankful to God, for being so good to me and us.”
Chance Wyatt turned in a solid effort on the mound, giving up three runs on five hits over five innings while striking out nine and walking one.
He also led the way at the plate with two hits and three RBI.
Spencer Gilbert had a big game at the plate, turning in two hits, two runs scored and two RBI while Luke Ledington finished with a hit, two runs scored, and two RBI. Ethan Blevins and Tyler Lewis each finished with two hits apiece Jake Cox finished with a hit, a run scored and an RBI while Micah Engle, Duane Sparks, and Gavin Allen finishes with a hit apiece.
The Wildcats will play the winner of Friday’s game between Barbourville and Middlesboro at home on Saturday.
