BEREA — Happy Campers, why yes they are.
After having to wait for a day to play Berea due to Mother Nature postponing Friday’s matchup with the Pirates, Lynn Camp headed north on I-75 for the consecutive day in search of its first win.
The Wildcats got it.
Led by quarterback DJ Wren’s 200-plus yard rushing effort. Coach Darrell Hendrix picked up his first win as the Wildcats’ head coach as Lynn Camp cruised to a 33-6 win.
Not only did Wren run for more than 200 yards, but he also completed 7-of-9 pass attempts for 120 yards while Ethan Burd had two catches for 60 yards, Peyton Wilson had two catches for 40 yards, Jason Lowe had a catch for 15 yards and Darren Campbell had a touchdown reception. Campbell also rushed for about 100 yards and Wilson rushed for 70 yards.
“I’m very proud of these kids,” Hendrix said. “They deserve this win. We struggled last week with turnovers in a game we should’ve won and we spent all week correcting the problems. The players responded great and we was able to get the win.
“My goal for this team is to get better every week and that’s what my staff is trying to do,” he added. “My coaching staff is working hard everyday and we’re getting these kids to buy in and work hard.”
The Wildcats (1-1) will be back in action at home Friday against Knott Central.
