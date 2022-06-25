CORBIN — The Corbin 12-year-old All-Stars stared at a 2-1 deficit entering the sixth inning before forcing extra innings to defeat Jackson County, 4-3, on Saturday.

Corbin scored a run in the sixth inning and added two more runs in the seventh inning to pull out the slim one-run victory.

Jimmy Hendrickson’s squad managed only four hits, and made four errors but still found a way to win.

Jackson Marlow’s two-run home run in the top of the seventh sealed the win for Corbin. He finished with a hit, two RBI, and a run scored.

Paul Viars led Corbin with two hits, and a run scored while Eli Maynes also had a hit. Bret Estep and Braylon Humfleet also scored a run apiece.

Estep tossed one and two/thirds of an inning, allowing a hit while striking out two batters. Camden Bledsoe pitched an inning, allowing a hit while striking out a batter. Marlow tossed one and one/third of an inning, giving up a hit, and two runs, and finishing with a strikeout.

Easton Hendrickson pitched the final three innings, recording the win while striking out six batters. He also allowed three hits, and an earned run.

