CORBIN—Corbin came out strong Friday night against Harlan County in the First Round of Class 4A playoffs with a 55-0 shutout win.
The 55-0 win is the fifth straight for the Redhounds.
Quarterback Kade Elam put in a strong effort, having two rushing touchdowns and two passing touchdowns while Corbin’s defense did not let Harlan County score.
The Redhound defense started the game off very strong. An interception by Zander Curry led Corbin’s third down, 15-yard touchdown. Elam ran for a 15-yard touchdown to give the Redhounds a 7-0 lead with 9:25 left in the first quarter.
The Redhounds scored on their second drive when Elam hit Carter Stewart for the touchdown pass, which put the score at 14-0 with 6:59 still left in the first.
On the next possession Elam threw to Eli Pietrowski for a 19-yard touchdown pass to make the score 21-0 with 3:41 left in the first.
With less than six minutes remaining in the first half, Elam ran for his second touchdown of the game for about five yards, to give the Hounds a 28-0 lead.
Cameron Combs helped get the hounds a commanding 36-0 lead before halftime after a 10 yard run into the endzone with less than 3 minutes left in the half.
In the second half, scores from Parker Norvell, Colton Creekmore and Sam Farmer helped the Redhounds get to the 55-0 shutout win.
The team came out with 139 rushing yards, 323 passing yards, and 2 interceptions. While only allowing 56 rushing yards, and 14 passing yards.
The Redhounds will be back in action this Friday when they take on Letcher County Central in the second round of the Class 4A state finals at home. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m.
