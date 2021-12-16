WILLIAMSBURG — Randy Crider’s Williamsburg Lady Yellow Jackets built a five-point halftime lead but saw Bluegrass United slowly chip away at its deficit before pulling out a 64-56 win in overtime on Thursday.
Bluegrass United outscored Williamsburg (1-3) 16-13 in the fourth quarter while Emma Duerson scored five of her 15 points in overtime to lead her team to the eight-point victory.
The Lady Yellow Jackets were their own worst enemy in overtime, connecting on only 2-of-6 from the free-throw line while finishing the game with a 10-of-19 effort.
Allie Wilson continued her impressive play by leading Williamsburg with a game-high 23 points while scoring six points in the first quarter and 11 points in the fourth quarter. Kaylee Graham did most of her damage in the first half, scoring 11 of her 14 points.
The Lady Yellow Jackets took a 16-12 lead into the second quarter and led 31-26 at halftime before seeing Bluegrass Christian outscore them 12-10 in the third quarter and 16-13 in the fourth quarter.
Williamsburg will be back in action Friday on the road at 6 p.m. against district foe Corbin.
Bluegrass United 64, Williamsburg 56 OT
Bluegrass United 12 14 12 16 10 64
Williamsburg 16 15 10 13 2 56
Bluegrass United (64) — Hanlon 5, Duerson 15, Santrock 19, Gordon 7, Coffman 16, Wadlington 2.
Williamsburg (56) — Graham 14, Wilson 23, Brown 3, Creekmore 6, Coleman 2, Powers 5, Evans 3.
