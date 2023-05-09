WILLIAMSBURG — Williamsburg and Barbourville hooked up in a regional battle with the Lady Yellow Jackets rallying to record an impressive, 20-13, win.
The Lady Yellow Jackets (5-18) snapped a five-game losing skid after scoring eight runs in the final two innings, leading to the Lady Tigers’ (2-22) 13th consecutive loss.
Williamsburg led 4-3 after the first inning, but trailed 5-4 entering the second inning. A six-run third inning by the Lady Yellow Jackets allowed them to take a 10-5 advantage but the Lady Tigers with seven runs in the next two innings tied the game at 12 apiece heading into the fifth inning.
Williamsburg finally broke the game open with three runs in the sixth inning, and five runs in the seventh inning.
“It was a competitive game,” Williamsburg coach Andrea Winchester said. “Barbourville was tough tonight — hit the ball well. Our pitchers struggled a little bit tonight but we pushed through. We came out hitting in the first inning, and we continued to solid hits and moved runners.
“We had a few base running errors but was able to come back from those,” she added. “We finished the game with a grand slam from Allie Wilson. All together, we played a great game. I’m really proud of the girls.”
Wilson finished with three hits, including a grand slam, six RBI, and three runs scored.
Chloe Barman finished with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored.
Kaitlyn Moses had a hit, three RBI, and three runs scored while Keely Bisschop collected two hits, two RBI, and three runs scored.
Makenzie Rice totaled two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored while Stephanie Carr and Jasmine Stephens each finished with one hit, one RBI, and two runs scored.
Erika Glanton had two hits and two runs scored.
Riley Smith led Barbourville with one hit and two RBI while Aubrey Woolum and Lindsey Thomas each drove in a run apiece. Lauren Smith and Allie Gibbs each finished with a hit apiece.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.